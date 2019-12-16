Archie reaches the pinnacle of rock ‘n’ roll fame in ARCHIE: 1955 #4

Archie reaches the pinnacle of rock and roll heaven; hit records, TV, movies and thousands of adoring fans, but cracks are beginning to show–it’s terrifying at the top but the possibility of falling from it is far worse.

The writing team that brought you ARCHIE: 1941 — Archie Comics’ first historical fiction series — continues to explore a whole new era of American history through the eyes of Riverdale’s iconic teens in ARCHIE: 1955! Comics legends Mark Waid (ARCHIE) and Brian Augustyn (The Flash) are joined by artist Derek Charm to tell a true-to-life tale set during the turbulent origins of rock ‘n’ roll. Colorist Glenn Whitmore, and letterer Jack Morelli round out the ARCHIE: 1955 creative team.

ARCHIE: 1955 #4 (of 5) hits comic shops and digital platforms on January 8th, 2020 and features variant covers by Jamal Igle and Mike & Laura Allred.

VARIANT COVERS