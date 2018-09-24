Archie Comics hits NYCC 2018 ahead of Riverdale Season 3 premiere, Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina launch, and historic ARCHIE #700

Archie Comics continues its creative expansion with a weekend of must-see panels, creator signings, exclusive comic announcements and merch, giveaways, and more

New York, NY (September 24, 2018) – Archie Comics, the acclaimed and bestselling home to iconic characters known across the world, unveiled their plans for New York City’s premiere pop-culture event, New York Comic Con 2018.

Archie Comics characters are riding a wave in Hollywood with the third season of The CW’s smash-hit Riverdale premiering October 10th and the highly anticipated October 26th launch of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina starring Kiernan Shipka. Archie Comics publishing continues its critically acclaimed evolution with November’s ARCHIE #700, a return to legacy numbering for the flagship series and the arrival of the new creative team of superstar writer Nick Spencer (Amazing Spider-Man) and artist Marguerite Sauvage (Faith, Bombshells).

“New York Comic Con is always a special, monumental event for Archie Comics, and this year will be no exception,” said Jon Goldwater, Archie Comics CEO/Publisher and Executive Producer of Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. “The company is firing on all cylinders, with the new Riverdale season, Sabrina Netflix launch and ARCHIE #700 revving up to close out the year in grand fashion. It’s a great time to be an Archie Comics fan.”

New York City will become Archie Comics HQ during NYCC weekend, with members of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast appearing at the “Netflix and Chills” panel on Friday evening, a jam-packed Archie Comics Panel with fan-favorite writers and artists on Saturday morning, and a Riverdale Q&A Panel on Sunday morning featuring KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Madchen Amick and Luke Perry. These buzz-worthy events pair nicely with a comprehensive creator signing schedule and convention-exclusive comics and merchandise at the Archie Comics Booth #2328 to create the ultimate Archie Comics fan experience at this year’s show.

Panel Schedule

Netflix and Chills

Friday, October 5th

7:30pm – 9:30pm, Main Stage 1D

Featuring Kiernan Shipka, Michelle Gomez, Ross Lynch, Miranda Otto, Chance Perdomo, Lucy Davis of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast, and Executive Producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa!

The midnight hour is close at hand with Netflix’s Mega Block of chills, thrills, and everything else of the other-worldly variety. Join the casts of Umbrella Academy, The Haunting of Hill House, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as they descend upon New York Comic Con to discuss these highly anticipated new series. Plus, get a first look at The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance before anyone else. The conversations will leave you sleeping with the lights on and texting your friends about the surprises along the way!

Archie Comics Forever: Riverdale and Beyond

Saturday, October 6th

11:00am – 12:00pm, Room 1A24

Moderator: Ron Cacace

Panelists: Jon Goldwater (Publisher/CEO, Riverdale EP), Victor Gorelick (Co-President/Editor-in-Chief), Mike Pellerito (Co-President), Alex Segura (Co-President), Nick Spencer (Writer- ARCHIE), Jamie L. Rotante (Writer – BETTY & VERONICA), Frank Tieri (Writer – JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER), Dan Parent (Artist – ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66), and Micol Oslow (Writer – RIVERDALE: THE DAY BEFORE prequel novel).

Join your pals from Archie Comics for exclusive news and announcements about your favorite comics!

Plus, get a look ahead at Riverdale Season 3 and Netflix’s Chilling Adventure of Sabrina series!

Riverdale Exclusive Sneak Peek Q&A

Sunday, October 7th

10:00am – 11:00am, The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Panelists: Jon Goldwater (Publisher/CEO, Riverdale EP), Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Chief Creative Officer, Riverdale EP), and KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Luke Perry, and Mädchen Amick of the Riverdale cast!

Join Archie and the gang as they continue to dive into the secrets that loom and keep emerging from the shadows in a town that once seemed like a quiet, ordinary place. Based on the characters from Archie Comics and produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, this one-hour drama is a bold, subversive take on the surreality of small-town life. Join us for an exclusive sneak peek at season three followed by a Q&A with series stars and producers. Riverdale returns for Season Three October 10, airing Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Exclusives

(Available at Booth #2328)

Betty & Veronica Fashion

Dress and accessorize like Riverdale’s favorite BFFs with select items from the Betty & Veronica fashion line , available at the Archie Comics Booth #2328 while supplies last!

Riverdale Keychain – $12

Besties Baseball Cap – $12

Juggie Beanie – $12

Assorted Pins – $10 each

Patches – $10 each

Tees – $20 each

Denim Jackets – $50 each

SIGNING SCHEDULE AT BOOTH #2328

*ALL TIMES/SIGNINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE*

Thursday, October 4

SHOW HOURS: 10:00am-7:00pm

12pm-1pm THE ARCHIES: Alex Segura, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms

1pm-2pm JUGHEAD: Derek Charm

2pm-3pm COSMO: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Vincent Lovallo

4:30pm-5:30pm JOSIE & THE PUSSYCATS: Cameron DeOrdio, Marguerite Bennett

Friday, October 5

SHOW HOURS: 10:00am-7:00pm

12pm-1pm JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER: Frank Tieri, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms

1pm-2pm ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66: Dan Parent, Michael Moreci

2pm-3pm BETTY & VERONICA: Jamie Rotante, Sanya Anwar, Laura Braga

Saturday, October 6

SHOW HOURS: 10:00am-7:00pm

12:15pm-1pm CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA: Robert Hack

1pm-2pm ARCHIE: Nick Spencer

2pm-3pm JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER: Frank Tieri, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms

3pm-4pm ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66: Dan Parent, Michael Moreci