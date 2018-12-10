Archie heads to war in ARCHIE 1941 #4!

Archie is headed into action while the world watches and waits. Meanwhile, times are tough at home in Riverdale, while shortages are leading to impending rations, tensions are mounting. However, despite an uncertain future, unexpected relationships begin to form.

Written by comics legend Mark Waid (ARCHIE) with longtime collaborators co-writer Brian Augustyn (The Flash, JLA) and artist Peter Krause (Insufferable, Irredeemable) with colors by Kelly Fitzpatrick (ARCHIE) and letters by Jack Morelli (VAMPIRONICA), the must-read fourth issue of ARCHIE 1941 finds Riverdale dealing with the impact of World War II on the small town and in the personal lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Reggie Mantle.

ARCHIE 1941 #4 hits comic shops and digital platforms January 2, 2019 and features variant covers by Audrey Mok and Marguerite Sauvage.

ARCHIE 1941 #4 (OF 5)

Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn

Art: Peter Krause, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Peter Krause, Kelly Fitzpatrick

Variant Covers: Jon Lam, Cory Smith

On Sale Date: 1/2

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.