Archie embarks on a journey towards triumph and heartbreak in ARCHIE: 1955 #1

What if all of your dreams (and nightmares) came true? When small-town teenager Archie Andrews receives an opportunity of a lifetime from a local DJ, he’ll experience all the highs and lows of stardom on his journey to the top of the charts.

The writing team that brought you ARCHIE: 1941 — Archie Comics’ first historical fiction series — has teamed up once again to explore a whole new era of American history through the eyes of Riverdale’s iconic teens in ARCHIE: 1955! Comics legends Mark Waid (ARCHIE) and Brian Augustyn (The Flash) are joined by longtime collaborator and fan-favorite artist Tom Grummett (Superboy) to tell a true-to-life tale set during the turbulent origins of rock ‘n’ roll. Veteran Archie Comics inker Bob Smith, colorist Glenn Whitmore, and letterer Jack Morelli will round out the ARCHIE: 1955 creative team.

Launching in September, the five-issue miniseries imagines what life would be like for Archie Andrews and the gang if they were real teens in 1955, and it follows him on a quest for success in the fledgling rock ‘n’ roll scene. When Archie proves to a local DJ that he’s got the talent for hip-shaking stardom, he begins an ascent to fame that will carry with it both triumph and tragedy.

“As a boy who grew up in Tupelo, Mississippi, I’ve been a rock-origins aficionado my entire life,” Waid said. “ARCHIE: 1955 is my chance to visit that era I so love, and do it with an Archie spin. As with ARCHIE: 1941, we’re very true to the time while telling a story in a modern way that’s exciting and dramatic. Using Archie as a lens through which to really examine the beginnings of rock ‘n’ roll is a blast.”

Augustyn added, “This sweeping story will feature laughs and tears, music and drama, and all the pals and gals. Get with it, hep-cats!”

“As a teen in high school, I had two ambitions: comic book artist and rock star,” artist Tom Grummett said. “My guitar skills being what they were, rock star was pretty much off the table. It’s going to be a kick to explore what might have been through Archie and his friends, at the very birth of rock ‘n roll.”

ARCHIE: 1955 #1 (of 5) hits comic shops and digital platforms on September 18th, 2019

