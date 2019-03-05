Archie Comics New Releases for 3/6/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of BLOSSOMS 666 #2 and BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #271.
To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
BLOSSOMS 666 #2 (of 5)
Taking sibling rivalry to its most infernal limits, the Blossom twins enter into a sinister competition to prove themselves worthy of the throne of Hell. While Betty Cooper is starting to realize what they are up to, making herself a target, a mysterious stranger wanders into town, bringing with him a revelation that will turn Cheryl and Jason’s world upside down.
Script: Cullen Bunn
Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Laura Braga
Variant Covers: Audrey Mok, Wilfredo Torres
On Sale Date: 3/6
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Order online from the Archie Comics Store!
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
Read it digitally on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
ALSO AVAILABLE:
BLOSSOMS 666 #1 2nd Printing
BRAND NEW SERIES! Cheryl and Jason Blossom are a pair of seemingly normal kids in Riverdale. They’re wealthy, popular and likeable—but they also harbor a deep, dark secret—one of the Blossom Twins is the Anti-Christ. Both want the title, and no one in Riverdale is safe.
Script: Cullen Bunn
Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Francesco Francavilla
On Sale Date: 3/6
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #271
BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Arch-addin and the Magic Carpet!” – This riff on the classic fairytale Aladdin has an unexpected twist—you’ll never guess who the princess and the genie are in this version!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 3/6
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.