Archie Comics New Releases for 3/6/19

BLOSSOMS 666 #2 (of 5)

Taking sibling rivalry to its most infernal limits, the Blossom twins enter into a sinister competition to prove themselves worthy of the throne of Hell. While Betty Cooper is starting to realize what they are up to, making herself a target, a mysterious stranger wanders into town, bringing with him a revelation that will turn Cheryl and Jason’s world upside down.

Script: Cullen Bunn

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Laura Braga

Variant Covers: Audrey Mok, Wilfredo Torres

On Sale Date: 3/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BLOSSOMS 666 #1 2nd Printing



BRAND NEW SERIES! Cheryl and Jason Blossom are a pair of seemingly normal kids in Riverdale. They’re wealthy, popular and likeable—but they also harbor a deep, dark secret—one of the Blossom Twins is the Anti-Christ. Both want the title, and no one in Riverdale is safe.

Script: Cullen Bunn

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francesco Francavilla

On Sale Date: 3/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #271

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Arch-addin and the Magic Carpet!” – This riff on the classic fairytale Aladdin has an unexpected twist—you’ll never guess who the princess and the genie are in this version!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/6

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

