Archie Comics New Releases for 3/13/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #1, VAMPIRONICA VOL. 1 TP, and ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #297.



Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

Riverdale Season 3 #1

Take a deeper dive into some of the skeletons buried in and around Riverdale as well as hidden and unexpected connections to the Farm and the Game. Everyone is hiding something in this companion to the third season of the massive hit CW series Riverdale, by Scholastic writer Micol Ostow and Riverdale artists Thomas Pitilli and Joe Eisma.

Script: Micol Ostow

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, Matt Herms, Janice Chiang, John Workman

Cover: Thomas Pitilli

Variant Cover: Joe Eisma

On Sale Date: 3/13

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VAMPIRONICA VOL. 1 (TP)

When Veronica Lodge is bitten by a centuries-old vampire, her thirst for blood threatens to turn Riverdale into a haven for the undead. Will she put an end to the vampire threat or give in to her blood lust?

Collects Vampironica issues #1–5.

Script: Greg and Meg Smallwood

Art: Greg Smallwood, Greg Scott, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Greg Smallwood

978-1-68255-833-1

$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/13

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #297

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE LEAD STORY: “Lord of the Games” – Archie has been spending all his time lately playing the new video game “Forknite” and NOT with Veronica. Upset, Veronica decides to see what the big fuss is all about and quickly catches Forknite Fever!

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/13

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

