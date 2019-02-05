Archie Comics New Releases for 2/6/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #702, ARCHIE 1941 #5, and ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #296.



ARCHIE #702

“How I Wasted My Summer Vacation!” Pt. 3 – Old secrets and new loves threaten to tear Riverdale apart! The whole town is on edge, and that’s before a bombshell hits that will have everyone talking!

Script: Nick Spencer

Art: Marguerite Sauvage, Sandy Jarrell, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Marguerite Sauvage

Variant Covers: Joe Quinones, Michael Walsh

On Sale Date: 2/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE 1941 #5



Archie Andrews—MIA and presumed dead! His friends and family—devastated! Don’t miss out on the conclusion of this headline-making comic event!

Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn

Art: Peter Krause, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Peter Krause, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Variant Covers: Jerry Ordway, Tula Lotay

On Sale Date: 2/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES:

VARIANT COVERS:

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #296

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE LEAD STORY: “Love Those L.I.P.S.!” Archie tries to coach Moose on romance, and Midge is sure to be in for a surprise at her boyfriend’s new debonair ways!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/6

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES