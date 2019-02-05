Home News Archie Comics New Releases for 2/6/19

Archie Comics New Releases for 2/6/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #702, ARCHIE 1941 #5, and ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #296.

ARCHIE #702

“How I Wasted My Summer Vacation!” Pt. 3 – Old secrets and new loves threaten to tear Riverdale apart! The whole town is on edge, and that’s before a bombshell hits that will have everyone talking!

Script: Nick Spencer
Art: Marguerite Sauvage, Sandy Jarrell, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Marguerite Sauvage
Variant Covers: Joe Quinones, Michael Walsh
On Sale Date: 2/6
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE 1941 #5

 

Archie Andrews—MIA and presumed dead! His friends and family—devastated! Don’t miss out on the conclusion of this headline-making comic event!

Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn
Art: Peter Krause, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Peter Krause, Rosario “Tito” Peña
Variant Covers: Jerry Ordway, Tula Lotay
On Sale Date: 2/6
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES:

VARIANT COVERS:

 

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #296

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE LEAD STORY: “Love Those L.I.P.S.!” Archie tries to coach Moose on romance, and Midge is sure to be in for a surprise at her boyfriend’s new debonair ways!

Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore
Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 2/6
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

