Archie Comics New Releases for 2/20/19

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #12

And Bingo was his name-o! Jughead’s enigmatic and demented werewolf cousin Bingo Wilkins returns! But where has he been? And what does his return mean for good ol’ Jug?

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Covers: Dennis Calero, Bill Galvan

On Sale Date: 2/20

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE: VARSITY EDITION HC VOL 01

ARCHIE, one of the longest-running titles in comic book history, is rebooted here in this full-color collection that brings together top creators in comics to create a new and definitive take on the classic characters. This book captures the bite and hilarious edge of Archie’s original tales in a modern, forward-looking manner, while still retaining the character’s all-ages appeal. ARCHIE: VARSITY EDITION VOL. 1 is the premium, hardcover collection of issues #1 – 12 of the best-selling ARCHIE series by Mark Waid.

Script: Mark Waid

Art: Fiona Staples, Annie Wu, Veronica Fish, Thomas Pitilli, Ryan Jampole, Andre Szymanowicz, Jen Vaughn, Jack Morelli

Cover: Fiona Staples

978-1-68255-839-3

$34.99 US/$36.99 CAN

7 1/2 x 11”

HC

352 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 2/20

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #1

Archie Comics has been around for over 75 years, and we’ve had our finger on the pulse of pop culture the entire time! This new digest series’ first issue will highlight some of the biggest trends in each decade of Archie—including fun parodies, classic stories and even some cute ‘n’ cuddly pals!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: George Frese, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Vincent Lovallo

On Sale Date: 2/20

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #15

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE LEAD STORY: “Hamburger App Hunt” Dilton’s developed a smartphone app as that tracks golden hamburgers that have been hidden all around Riverdale—and whoever finds the most wins a free month of food from the Chock’lit Shoppe! Jughead’s determined to be the winner!

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/20

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S

