Archie Comics New Releases for 12/5/18

ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #5

With the Gotham villains set to take over Riverdale, it’s up to Archie and his pals ‘n’ gals to work together with Batman to save their town! But will they be able to go toe-to-toe against their own parents and teachers?

Script: Jeff Parker and Michael Moreci

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Michael Allred, Laura Allred

Variant Covers: Laura Braga, Bill Galvan, Jamal Igle, Pat and Tim Kennedy w/ Rosario “Tito” Peña, Cory Smith w/ Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/5

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #84

Brand New Lead Story: “Wreath Wrath” When Mr. Weatherbee tells Archie that he’s too old to enjoy Christmas celebrations, Archie sets out to prove the principal wrong with an over-the-top display—but will it change the ‘Bee’s mind?

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/5

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

