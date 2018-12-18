Archie Comics New Releases for 12/19/18

What’s new in the town of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of BETTY & VERONICA (2018) #1, ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL. 5 and B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #266!



BETTY & VERONICA #1 (of 5)

BRAND NEW SERIES! “Senior Year, Pt. 1: Summer” – Betty and Veronica go where they’ve never gone before—their senior year of high school! Only one school year stands between them and freedom, but when the two BFFs think they’ll be attending the same college in the fall find out that their plans have changed, their senior year—and their friendship—is put to the test!

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Sandra Lanz, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Sandra Lanz

Variant Covers: Laura Braga, Francesco Francavilla, Audrey Mok, Marguerite Sauvage

On Sale Date: 12/19

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL. 5: ACTION ADVENTURE (TP)

Get ready for the most explosive adventures ever to hit Riverdale! When villains threaten the town, only one man can stop them. His name is Andrews… Archie Andrews! Dive right into this batch of tales filled with danger and excitement!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

978-1-68255-885-0

$19.99 US/$21.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10”

TR

304 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 12/19

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #266

Brand New Lead Story: “Sell Away!” Threatened with her credit cards being taken away, Veronica starts selling off her old stuff to make some money—which is fine until she starts selling her parents’ stuff, too!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/19

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

