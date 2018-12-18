Archie Comics New Releases for 12/19/18

What’s new in the town of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of BETTY & VERONICA (2018) #1, ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL. 5 and B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #266!
To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
BETTY & VERONICA #1 (of 5)
BRAND NEW SERIES! “Senior Year, Pt. 1: Summer” – Betty and Veronica go where they’ve never gone before—their senior year of high school! Only one school year stands between them and freedom, but when the two BFFs think they’ll be attending the same college in the fall find out that their plans have changed, their senior year—and their friendship—is put to the test!
Script: Jamie L. Rotante
Art: Sandra Lanz, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Sandra Lanz
Variant Covers: Laura Braga, Francesco Francavilla, Audrey Mok, Marguerite Sauvage
On Sale Date: 12/19
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Order online from the Archie Comics Store!
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
Read it digitally on ComiXology!
TRAILER
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL. 5: ACTION ADVENTURE (TP)
Get ready for the most explosive adventures ever to hit Riverdale! When villains threaten the town, only one man can stop them. His name is Andrews… Archie Andrews! Dive right into this batch of tales filled with danger and excitement!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Various
978-1-68255-885-0
$19.99 US/$21.99 CAN
6 5/8 x 10”
TR
304 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 12/19
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Order online from the Archie Comics Store!
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #266
Brand New Lead Story: “Sell Away!” Threatened with her credit cards being taken away, Veronica starts selling off her old stuff to make some money—which is fine until she starts selling her parents’ stuff, too!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/19
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Get a subscription from the Archie Comics Store!
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
Read it digitally on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES