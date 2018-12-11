Archie Comics New Releases for 12/12/18

What’s new in the town of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of VAMPIRONICA #5, ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR, and ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #13.
VAMPIRONICA #5
Veronica must endure a series of brutal challenges in order to put a stop to the vampirism that’s taken over Riverdale once and for all. But what surprises await her back at the Lodge mansion?
Script: Greg and Megan Smallwood
Art: Greg Scott, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Greg Smallwood
Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Matthew Taylor
On Sale Date: 12/12
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR (2018) #1
Have a holly, jolly Christmas in this spectacular featuring some of Archie’s most merry stories!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Bob White
On Sale Date: 12/12
24-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #13
Brand New Lead Story: “Buy or Bye-Bye!” When everyone participates in a Secret Santa that involves buying an inexpensive gift for someone, Archie’s faced with a dilemma: how do you buy something cheap for someone like Veronica Lodge?
Script: Angelo DeCesare
Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/12
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES