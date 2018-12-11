Archie Comics New Releases for 12/12/18

What’s new in the town of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of VAMPIRONICA #5, ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR, and ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #13.



Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

VAMPIRONICA #5

Veronica must endure a series of brutal challenges in order to put a stop to the vampirism that’s taken over Riverdale once and for all. But what surprises await her back at the Lodge mansion?

Script: Greg and Megan Smallwood

Art: Greg Scott, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Greg Smallwood

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Matthew Taylor

On Sale Date: 12/12

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR (2018) #1

Have a holly, jolly Christmas in this spectacular featuring some of Archie’s most merry stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bob White

On Sale Date: 12/12

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #13

Brand New Lead Story: “Buy or Bye-Bye!” When everyone participates in a Secret Santa that involves buying an inexpensive gift for someone, Archie’s faced with a dilemma: how do you buy something cheap for someone like Veronica Lodge?

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/12

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

