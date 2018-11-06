Archie Comics New Releases for 11/7/18

What’s new in the town of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #1 (REPRINT), ARCHIE & ME VOL. 1 (TP), ARCHIE GIANT COMICS BASH (TP), and ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #12.



CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #1 (REPRINT)

Relive the horror in this special reprinting of CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #1, to celebrate the brand-new NETFLIX series, at a new low price! Terror is born anew in this dark reimagining of Sabrina the Teenage Witch’s origin. On the eve of her sixteenth birthday, the young sorceress finds herself at a crossroads, having to choose between an unearthly destiny and her mortal boyfriend, Harvey. But a foe from her family’s past has arrived in Greendale, Madame Satan, and she has her own deadly agenda. For TEEN+ readers.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Art: Robert Hack, Jack Morelli

Cover: Provided by Netflix

On Sale Date: 11/7

32-page, full color comic

$1.00 U.S.

ARCHIE & ME VOL. 1 (TP)

For 161 issues, Archie’s craziest interactions with Riverdale High principal Mr. Weatherbee were showcased in this classic series.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Rudy Lapick, Vincent DeCarlo

978-1-68255-873-7

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/7

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS BASH (TP)

Archie and his pals ‘n’ gals are throwing GIANT-SIZED PARTY—and you’re invited to laugh along with the gang with some of Archie’s best and brightest stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-68255-877-5

$9.99 US/$10.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

TR

416 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/7

ARCHIE & ME COMICS DIGEST #12

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Santa Sleighed!” When Santa’s sleigh breaks down on Christmas Eve, the only place big enough to harbor Santa and all his reindeer is the Lodge mansion! How will this affect Christmas? And more importantly, will the gang get their gifts on time?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/7

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

