Archie Comics New Releases for 11/28/18

What’s new in the town of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE 1941 #3, THE BLACK HOOD VOL. 3, and ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #294.



Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

ARCHIE 1941 #3



Basic training has begun and Archie’s surprised with a familiar face—Reggie Mantle! Meanwhile, the teens back in Riverdale that haven’t enlisted are dealing with different woes on the Homefront—from anxiety worrying about their friends and families, to feelings of inadequacy and racial tensions in a changing world.

Script: Mark Waid, Brian Augustyn

Art: Peter Krause, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Peter Krause & Rosario “Tito” Peña

Variant Covers: Derek Charm, Ray Anthony Height & Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/28

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

THE BLACK HOOD VOL. 3

A ruthless assassin known as The Nobody considers the Black Hood a loose end, and he’s willing to slaughter dozens of innocent people to flush him out of hiding. How high must the body count rise before Philadelphia’s former vigilante Greg Hettinger steps forward to face an opponent he can’t possibly beat? Collects THE BLACK HOOD SEASON 2 #1-5.

Script: Duane Swierczynski

Art: Greg Scott, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Rachel Deering

Cover: Greg Smallwood

978-1-68255-883-6

$14.99 US/$16.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

136 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/28

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #294

Brand New Lead Story: “Holi-dazed!” With Betty and Veronica both busy on the night of the school’s Christmas ball, Archie accepts a date from Sugarplum the fairy—AND with Noelle, Santa’s daughter! Archie’s made this mistake before, but never with two of the North Pole’s most popular girls! He’ll need some Christmas magic to get out of this jam!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/28

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

