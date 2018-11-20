Archie Comics New Releases for 11/21/18

What’s new in the town of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #700, JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #10, EVERYTHING’S ARCHIE VOL. 1, and B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #265!



ARCHIE #700

A brand-new era of ARCHIE begins in this landmark 700th issue of our flagship series! Join the new creative team of writer Nick Spencer (The Amazing Spider-Man) and artist Marguerite Sauvage (DC’s Bombshells) as they take a trip to Riverdale and bring Archie, Betty & Veronica, Jughead, and the rest of the town along for a wild ride complete with new mysteries, new relationships, and much more!

Script: Nick Spencer

Art: Marguerite Sauvage, Jack Morelli

Cover: Marguerite Sauvage

Variant Covers:: Mike Allred & Laura Allred, Matthew Dow Smith, Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack, David Mack, Audrey Mok, Thomas Pitilli, Paul Renaud, Michael Walsh

On Sale Date: 11/21

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #10

Who—or what—is behind the creation of FrankenMoose? Whatever it is, it may pose the greatest threat to Jughead Jones yet– and considering this is a guy who’s fought bloodthirsty werewolves and armed to the teeth werewolf hunters, that’s saying something!

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Covers: Matthew Dow Smith, Tracy Yardley

On Sale Date: 11/21

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

EVERYTHING’S ARCHIE VOL. 1 (TR)

Back in the days of Saturday morning cartoons, The Archies ruled both TV and radio. While “Sugar, Sugar” was on the airwaves, you could also read the band’s adventures in this classic series—reprinted here again for fans young and old alike!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

978-1-68255-881-2

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/21

B & V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #265

Brand New Lead Story: “If the Shoe Fits!” Betty’s new job at a fancy department store has been hard work—but it’s about to get harder when she encounters her toughest customer: Veronica Lodge!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/21

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

