Archie Comics New Releases for 11/21/18

What's new in the town of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #700, JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #10, EVERYTHING'S ARCHIE VOL. 1, and B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #265!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
ARCHIE #700
A brand-new era of ARCHIE begins in this landmark 700th issue of our flagship series! Join the new creative team of writer Nick Spencer (The Amazing Spider-Man) and artist Marguerite Sauvage (DC’s Bombshells) as they take a trip to Riverdale and bring Archie, Betty & Veronica, Jughead, and the rest of the town along for a wild ride complete with new mysteries, new relationships, and much more!
Script: Nick Spencer
Art: Marguerite Sauvage, Jack Morelli
Cover: Marguerite Sauvage
Variant Covers:: Mike Allred & Laura Allred, Matthew Dow Smith, Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack, David Mack, Audrey Mok, Thomas Pitilli, Paul Renaud, Michael Walsh
On Sale Date: 11/21
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #10
Who—or what—is behind the creation of FrankenMoose? Whatever it is, it may pose the greatest threat to Jughead Jones yet– and considering this is a guy who’s fought bloodthirsty werewolves and armed to the teeth werewolf hunters, that’s saying something!
Script: Frank Tieri
Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Adam Gorham
Variant Covers: Matthew Dow Smith, Tracy Yardley
On Sale Date: 11/21
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
EVERYTHING’S ARCHIE VOL. 1 (TR)
Back in the days of Saturday morning cartoons, The Archies ruled both TV and radio. While “Sugar, Sugar” was on the airwaves, you could also read the band’s adventures in this classic series—reprinted here again for fans young and old alike!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan DeCarlo
978-1-68255-881-2
$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN
5 1/4 x 8”
TR
224 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 11/21
PREVIEW PAGES
B & V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #265
Brand New Lead Story: “If the Shoe Fits!” Betty’s new job at a fancy department store has been hard work—but it’s about to get harder when she encounters her toughest customer: Veronica Lodge!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 11/21
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES