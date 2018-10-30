Archie Comics New Releases for 10/31/18

What’s new in the town of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #4, THE ARCHIES VOL. 2, and WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #83.
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #4
In Gotham, it’s Jughead vs. the Joker! Meanwhile, back in Riverdale, all the boys are under the spell of the mysterious new teacher. With the heroes in the throes of a death trap will Batman be able to save Riverdale before it’s too late?
Script: Jeff Parker, Michael Moreci
Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Michael Allred, Laura Allred
Variant Covers: Rebekah Isaacs, Les McClaine, Joe Quinones, Billy Tucci w/ Paul Mounts, Chip Zdarsky
On Sale Date: 10/31
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
THE ARCHIES VOL. 2 (TP)
Still soaring from CHVRCHES’ sage advice, Archie is eager to take his friends to the next level musically on their first-ever tour. Watch as an unexpected turn of events finds them in the swingin’ sixties, face to face with rock/pop icons THE MONKEES! Then: Can indie pop sirens TEGAN AND SARA help the band through a crisis, or has the tour gone kaput? Plus: The Archies have the chance to record an album, and behind the control board is none other than music legends BLONDIE! Will these iconic groups help The Archies get through the wild world of the music industry? Stay tuned. Collects issues #4-7 of the ongoing series.
Script: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg
Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Greg Smallwood
978-1-68255-875-1
$12.99 US/$14.99 CAN
6 x 9”
TR
128 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/31
PREVIEW PAGES
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #83
BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Kookie Contest” When Betty and Veronica bake up some yummy cookies for the school holiday bake contest, will they win first prize or will Jughead treat himself to them all?
Script: Angelo DeCesare
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/31
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES