Archie Comics New Releases for 10/31/18

ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #4

In Gotham, it’s Jughead vs. the Joker! Meanwhile, back in Riverdale, all the boys are under the spell of the mysterious new teacher. With the heroes in the throes of a death trap will Batman be able to save Riverdale before it’s too late?

Script: Jeff Parker, Michael Moreci

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Michael Allred, Laura Allred

Variant Covers: Rebekah Isaacs, Les McClaine, Joe Quinones, Billy Tucci w/ Paul Mounts, Chip Zdarsky

On Sale Date: 10/31

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

THE ARCHIES VOL. 2 (TP)

Still soaring from CHVRCHES’ sage advice, Archie is eager to take his friends to the next level musically on their first-ever tour. Watch as an unexpected turn of events finds them in the swingin’ sixties, face to face with rock/pop icons THE MONKEES! Then: Can indie pop sirens TEGAN AND SARA help the band through a crisis, or has the tour gone kaput? Plus: The Archies have the chance to record an album, and behind the control board is none other than music legends BLONDIE! Will these iconic groups help The Archies get through the wild world of the music industry? Stay tuned. Collects issues #4-7 of the ongoing series.

Script: Alex Segura, Matthew Rosenberg

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Greg Smallwood

978-1-68255-875-1

$12.99 US/$14.99 CAN

6 x 9”

TR

128 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/31

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #83

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Kookie Contest” When Betty and Veronica bake up some yummy cookies for the school holiday bake contest, will they win first prize or will Jughead treat himself to them all?

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/31

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

