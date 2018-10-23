Archie Comics New Releases for 10/24/18

What’s new in the town of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of VAMPIRONICA #4 and ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #293.



VAMPIRONICA #4

The vampire siege on Riverdale begins! Will Veronica lead the town towards salvation… or doom?

Script: Greg and Megan Smallwood

Art: Greg Scott, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Greg Smallwood

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Fiona Staples

On Sale Date: 10/24

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #293

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Vicious Cycle” The gang decides to go for a SPIN at the hot new exercise spot, DaleCycle! But a handsome instructor gets people’s heart rates beating faster than the exercise does!

Script: Ron Robbins

Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan

On Sale Date: 10/24

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES