Archie Comics New Releases for 10/24/18

What’s new in the town of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of VAMPIRONICA #4 and ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #293.
VAMPIRONICA #4
The vampire siege on Riverdale begins! Will Veronica lead the town towards salvation… or doom?
Script: Greg and Megan Smallwood
Art: Greg Scott, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Greg Smallwood
Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Fiona Staples
On Sale Date: 10/24
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #293
BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Vicious Cycle” The gang decides to go for a SPIN at the hot new exercise spot, DaleCycle! But a handsome instructor gets people’s heart rates beating faster than the exercise does!
Script: Ron Robbins
Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan
On Sale Date: 10/24
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES