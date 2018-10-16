Archie Comics New Releases for 10/17/18

What’s new in the town of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE 1941 #2, BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER – STORYBOOK TALES #1, ARCHIE’S HOLIDAY COLORING BOOK, and ARCHIE & FRIENDS DIGITAL DIGEST #10.



ARCHIE 1941 #2



IT’S WAR! As the United States makes its entrance into WWII, the teens and parents in Riverdale are faced with some difficult situations as they reflect on how this will dramatically change their lives as they know it.

Script: Mark Waid, Brian Augustyn

Art: Peter Krause, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Peter Krause, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Variant Covers: Audrey Mok, Marguerite Sauvage

On Sale Date: 10/17

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S HALLOWEEN COLORING BOOK

Tis the season to color all of your favorite Archie characters! You can give Archie’s jalopy a Christmas paint job or personally style Betty and Veronica’s holiday outfits. Plus, each image has an intricate background pattern to add to your color experience. The possibilities are endless and the fun never stops!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

978-1-68255-871-3

$9.99 US/$10.99 CAN

7 1/4 x 10 7/8”

TR

128pp, B&W

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/17

BETTY AND VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: STORYBOOK TALES #1

Once upon a time, Betty & Veronica weren’t just your average teens living in Riverdale—they were princesses, empresses, and magical snow queens! You’ve never seen classic fairy tales presented quite like this!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/17

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS DIGITAL DIGEST #10

Get ready for some Halloween horror (ok, maybe not horror– more like some Halloween hijinks!) in this all-new Archie & Friends Digital Digest! First, in “The Wear Wolf,” Archie’s so excited to wear his homemade werewolf mask for Halloween, he tries it on early—too bad he didn’t wait for the glue to finish drying! Will anyone in town be able to help him out? Or will he scare them all off? Then, in “A Pain in the Bot!” Archie hopes his new dog will impress his friends—but there’s something very odd about his new pet, and his friends aren’t amused!

Script: Francis Bonnett and Angelo DeCesare

Art: Jeff Shultz, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat & Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore

On Sale Date: 10/17

10-page, digital exclusive comic

$0.99 U.S.

