Archie Comics New Releases for 1/30/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of BETTY & VERONICA #2, REGGIE & ME TP VOL 1, and BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #270.



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

BETTY & VERONICA #2 (of 5)

BRAND NEW SERIES! “Senior Year, Pt. 2: Fall” – The girls are under stress from their parents and peers—Veronica’s parents want her to attend their alma mater; Betty’s parents are stressing out over the cost of college. Betty and Veronica start to grow apart because of their new hobbies and interests, but they know that one thing will bring them together: Riverdale’s Halloween party.

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Sandra Lanz, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Sandra Lanz

Variant Covers: Veronica Fish, Ryan Sook

On Sale Date: 1/30

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

REGGIE & ME VOL. 1 (TP)

Archie’s rival, Reggie, got his own book at the tail end of the 1940s. For over 120 issues, he caused mischief for his fellow Riverdale High students in the most hilarious ways possible! We’ll take a look back at that series’ best stories and craziest pranks. Will this class clown have the last laugh?

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

978-1-68255-835-5

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/30

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #270

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE LEAD STORY: “Walkin’ the Dogs!” Betty’s got a new gig walking dogs and Veronica tags along—which is fine until the two and their pack of dogs come across a cat show, and things get wild!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/30

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES