Archie Comics New Releases for 1/23/19

BLOSSOMS 666 #1 (of 5)

BRAND NEW SERIES! Cheryl and Jason Blossom are a pair of seemingly normal kids in Riverdale. They’re wealthy, popular and likeable—but they also harbor a deep, dark secret—one of the Blossom Twins is the Anti-Christ. Both want the title, and no one in Riverdale is safe.

Script: Cullen Bunn

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Laura Braga

Variant Covers: Joe Eisma, Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack, Vic Malhotra

On Sale Date: 1/23

Rated TEEN+

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER VOLUME TWO

After months of being on the run as a fugitive, something brings our favorite hamburger eating wolfman back to Riverdale—and that something is an out-for-blood Reggie! Will good ol’ Jug survive this battle of the werewolves? Join writer Frank Tieri (Wolverine) and artists Pat & Tim Kennedy (Death of Archie) and Joe Eisma (Archie) for this horrifying graphic novel that collects issues 4-8 of the ongoing Jughead the Hunger series.

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Matt Herms, Ryan Jampole, Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

978-1-68255-843-0

$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/23

PREVIEW PAGES

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER GO TO WORK #1

Classic-style Betty and Veronica stories are back with this collection of entertaining stories that see the two iconic BFFs get into some (friendly) career competitions and occupational hazards!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 1/23

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE MODERN CLASSICS VOL. 1

After 75+ years of humorous tales, the Riverdale gang are still going strong! Archie is proud to present the best stories from 2018 – collected for the first time ever. Don’t miss these modern classics!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Golliher

978-1-68255-831-7

$9.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 7 1/2”

TR

256 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/23

PREVIEW PAGES

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #267

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE LEAD STORY: “Shelter Skelter!” Betty and Veronica decide to volunteer at the local animal shelter—but they soon learn there’s a lot more to the work than just snuggling with puppies and kitties all day!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/23

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES