Archie Comics New Releases for 1/23/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of BLOSSOMS 666 #1, JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER VOLUME 2, BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: GO TO WORK #1, ARCHIE MODERN CLASSICS VOL 1, B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #267.
To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
BLOSSOMS 666 #1 (of 5)
BRAND NEW SERIES! Cheryl and Jason Blossom are a pair of seemingly normal kids in Riverdale. They’re wealthy, popular and likeable—but they also harbor a deep, dark secret—one of the Blossom Twins is the Anti-Christ. Both want the title, and no one in Riverdale is safe.
Script: Cullen Bunn
Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Laura Braga
Variant Covers: Joe Eisma, Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack, Vic Malhotra
On Sale Date: 1/23
Rated TEEN+
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Order online from the Archie Comics Store!
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
Read it digitally on ComiXology!
TRAILER
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER VOLUME TWO
After months of being on the run as a fugitive, something brings our favorite hamburger eating wolfman back to Riverdale—and that something is an out-for-blood Reggie! Will good ol’ Jug survive this battle of the werewolves? Join writer Frank Tieri (Wolverine) and artists Pat & Tim Kennedy (Death of Archie) and Joe Eisma (Archie) for this horrifying graphic novel that collects issues 4-8 of the ongoing Jughead the Hunger series.
Script: Frank Tieri
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Matt Herms, Ryan Jampole, Jack Morelli
Cover: Adam Gorham
978-1-68255-843-0
$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN
6 5/8 x 10 3/16”
TR
144 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/23
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Order online from the Archie Comics Store!
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER GO TO WORK #1
Classic-style Betty and Veronica stories are back with this collection of entertaining stories that see the two iconic BFFs get into some (friendly) career competitions and occupational hazards!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 1/23
24-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Order online from the Archie Comics Store!
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
ARCHIE MODERN CLASSICS VOL. 1
After 75+ years of humorous tales, the Riverdale gang are still going strong! Archie is proud to present the best stories from 2018 – collected for the first time ever. Don’t miss these modern classics!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Bill Golliher
978-1-68255-831-7
$9.99 US/$11.99 CAN
5 1/4 x 7 1/2”
TR
256 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/23
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Get a copy from the Archie Comics Store!
Download a digital version on the Archie App!
Read it digitally on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #267
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE LEAD STORY: “Shelter Skelter!” Betty and Veronica decide to volunteer at the local animal shelter—but they soon learn there’s a lot more to the work than just snuggling with puppies and kitties all day!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 1/23
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.