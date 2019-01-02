Archie Comics New Releases for 1/2/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE #701, ARCHIE 1941 #4, JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #11, BETTY AND ME VOL. 1 TP, MIGHTY CRUSADERS VOL. 1 TP, ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #295, and BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #269.



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

ARCHIE #701

Archie Andrews has a secret— and he’s not the only one! These days, it seems like everyone in Riverdale has something to hide— but when their perfect small town life is rocked by a mysterious surprise, the truth starts tumbling out. Part 2 of “How I wasted my summer vacation!”

Script: Nick Spencer

Art: Marguerite Sauvage, Jack Morelli

Cover: Marguerite Sauvage

Variant Covers: Jen Bartel, Thomas Pitilli

On Sale Date: 1/2

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE 1941 #4



Archie is headed into action while the world watches and waits. Meanwhile, times are tough at home in Riverdale, while shortages are leading to impending rations, tensions are mounting. However, despite an uncertain future, unexpected relationships begin to form.

Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn

Art: Peter Krause, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Peter Krause, Kelly Fitzpatrick

Variant Covers: Jon Lam, Cory Smith

On Sale Date: 1/2

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES:

VARIANT COVERS:

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #11

The monstrous conclusion of “Frankenmoose Meets the Wolf Jug”! Who will win the battle of Riverdale’s answer to Universal’s classic movie monsters? Find out in this issue—as well as who, or what, might be returning from the grave…

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Covers: Sandy Jarrell, Cory Smith w/ Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/2

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

MIGHTY CRUSADERS VOL. 1 (TP)

The mightiest team of superheroes are back! A throw down with a prehistoric terror in the heart of Washington D.C. sets the stage for the dramatic return of a wayward hero! Meanwhile, half a world away, a sinister plan begins to awaken an ancient evil! PLUS: The New Crusaders have no time to rest as a new threat attacks Impact City. Can the New Crusaders pull themselves together and avert catastrophe? Collects issues 1-4 of MIGHTY CRUSADERS and the entirety of NEW CRUSADERS: DARK TOMORROW.

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Kelsey Shannon, Alitha Martinez, Rick Bryant, Matt Herms, Stephen Downer, Jack Morelli

Cover: Kelsey Shannon

978-1-68255-857-7

$12.99 US/$14.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

120 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/2

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

BETTY & ME VOL. 1 (TP)



For 200 issues, Riverdale’s favorite girl-next-door had her own spotlight series. In the first volume of this collection, check out Betty’s adventures alongside the whole gang!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

978-1-68255-889-8

$10.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/2

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #295

Brand New Lead Story: “The Case of the Long Con” – Archie is in trouble at Pop’s because he hasn’t paid his tab. He swears he’ll pay it—but his wallet’s gone missing! Cue Detective Sam Hill, on the scene and ready to crack this mystery!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/2

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #269

Brand New Lead Story: “Catnapped!” When Betty’s beloved cat Caramel goes missing, it’s up to her and Veronica to find him—but Veronica takes the search a bit too far!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/2

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES