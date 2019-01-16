Archie Comics New Releases for 1/16/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at a preview of ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #14.
To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #14
Brand New Lead Story: “Gone in a Flashdrive” Archie has been up all night working on a school report—unfortunately his dog, Vegas, mistakes the flashdrive he saved the work on for a toy! Will Archie be able to save his work or has it gone to the dogs?
Script: Francis Bonnet
Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 1/16
128-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.