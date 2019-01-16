Archie Comics New Releases for 1/16/19

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at a preview of ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #14.



ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #14

Brand New Lead Story: “Gone in a Flashdrive” Archie has been up all night working on a school report—unfortunately his dog, Vegas, mistakes the flashdrive he saved the work on for a toy! Will Archie be able to save his work or has it gone to the dogs?

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/16

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

