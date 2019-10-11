Archie Comics + It Gets Better Project: National Coming Out Day 2019

Originally posted at ItGetsBetter.org

Happy National Coming Out Day from everyone at the It Gets Better Project!

Whether you are out to the world, just a few people or no one at all, this day is for you. We here at the It Gets Better Project know that not everyone feels safe to come out, and that’s okay! There will be a community of support waiting for you with open arms when that day arrives!

In honor of National Coming Out Day (NCOD), we partnered with Archie Comics to envision #ABetterUniverse! In this world, everyone is met with love and support when they choose to disclose their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

The comic series, #ABetterUniverse, demonstrates 5 different “coming out” scenarios in Riverdale where young people are doing the right thing by fostering a supportive and nurturing environment for LGBTQ+ youth. We hope this series inspires people to create the world or universe they want to live in.

Thank you Archie Comics and Dan Parent (creator of Kevin Keller!) for your dedication to empowering LGBTQ+ youth around the globe!

It’s our vision that in the future all LGBTQ+ people will be free to live equally and know their worthiness and power as individuals. Here’s a glimpse into #ABetterUniverse:

If you’re coming out today, we hope that you’re acknowledged and celebrated like those featured here in the Archie Comic Universe. If you’re not, we are here for you.

We have a ‘Get Help’ center with over 1100 organizations in 40+ countries offering support to queer people like yourself! Check out some resources below:

Crisis Text Line

LGBT National Hotline

LGBT National Youth Talkline

GLSEN

GSA Network

Intersex Initiative

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Trans Lifeline

Transexual and Transgender Road Map

Trevor Project

Safe Place

Youth Guardian Services

Click here to find our full list of resources in our ‘Get Help’ Center.