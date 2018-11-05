Archie begins basic training in ARCHIE 1941 #3

Basic training has begun and Archie’s surprised with a familiar face—Reggie Mantle! Meanwhile, the teens back in Riverdale that haven’t enlisted are dealing with different woes on the Homefront—from anxiety worrying about their friends and families, to feelings of inadequacy and racial tensions in a changing world.

Written by comics legend Mark Waid (ARCHIE) with longtime collaborators co-writer Brian Augustyn (The Flash, JLA) and artist Peter Krause (Insufferable, Irredeemable) with colors by Kelly Fitzpatrick (ARCHIE) and letters by Jack Morelli (VAMPIRONICA), the must-read third issue of ARCHIE 1941 finds Riverdale dealing with the impact of the impending conflict on the small town and in the personal lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Reggie Mantle.

ARCHIE 1941 #3 hits comic shops and digital platforms November 28th, 2018 and features variant covers by Audrey Mok and Marguerite Sauvage.

ARCHIE 1941 #3 (OF 5)

Script: Mark Waid, Brian Augustyn

Art: Peter Krause, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Peter Krause & Rosario “Tito” Peña

Variant Covers: Derek Charm, Ray Anthony Height & Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/28

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.