Archie Andrews – MIA? Preview the final issue of ARCHIE 1941!

Archie Andrews is MIA and presumed dead after being deployed during World War II. With his friends and family devastated, how will the town of Riverdale cope with this tragic loss?

Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Archie’s family deal with the aftermath of World War II as they face an uncertain future.

Comics legend Mark Waid (ARCHIE) and co-writer Brian Augustyn (The Flash) team with artist Peter Krause (Irredeemable), colorist Kelly Fitzpatrick (ARCHIE) and letterer Jack Morelli to bring you the must-read final issue of ARCHIE 1941 on February 6, 2019.

VARIANT COVER GALLERY