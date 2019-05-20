Home News Archie and Sabrina: Riverdale’s New Power Couple?

Archie and Sabrina: Riverdale’s New Power Couple?

Cover by Veronica Fish

Archie and Sabrina have been keeping their new relationship a secret from everyone in Riverdale and it’s finally time to go public! But what will that mean for everyone else in Archie’s life – and what’s up with Cheryl and her brother Jason? Whatever happened to Reggie’s missing father? When will Jughead eat his next hamburger? There are lots of questions but only one place to start finding the answers: ARCHIE AND SABRINA PART 1.

This all-new storyline begins in issue #705 of ARCHIE, available June 12th from writer Nick Spencer, artist Sandy Jarrell, colorist Matt Herms and letterer Jack Morelli.

Pre-order your copy of ARCHIE #705 (ARCHIE AND SABRINA PART 1) from your local comic shop.

Subscribe to get copies of ARCHIE delivered straight to your door.

Get the graphic novels that reimagined ARCHIE for a new generation of readers.

Catch up with the story so far by reading ARCHIE #700, #701, #702, #703, & #704

VARIANT COVER GALLERY

Comments are closed.