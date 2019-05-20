Archie and Sabrina: Riverdale’s New Power Couple?

Archie and Sabrina have been keeping their new relationship a secret from everyone in Riverdale and it’s finally time to go public! But what will that mean for everyone else in Archie’s life – and what’s up with Cheryl and her brother Jason? Whatever happened to Reggie’s missing father? When will Jughead eat his next hamburger? There are lots of questions but only one place to start finding the answers: ARCHIE AND SABRINA PART 1.



This all-new storyline begins in issue #705 of ARCHIE, available June 12th from writer Nick Spencer, artist Sandy Jarrell, colorist Matt Herms and letterer Jack Morelli.

VARIANT COVER GALLERY