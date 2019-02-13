ARCHIE AND SABRINA arrives in May from Nick Spencer and Sandy Jarrell

The top-secret couple of the year are about to make their public debut!

Archie and Sabrina are taking their relationship public this May! The fan-favorite ARCHIE comic series will be retitled ARCHIE AND SABRINA, beginning with issue #705, to mark the occasion.

Fans of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix and Riverdale on The CW have been clamoring for a meet-up between the two worlds and it’s been secretly happening in the pages of ARCHIE ever since writer Nick Spencer took over with issue #700 in November! In the new ARCHIE AND SABRINA storyline, this budding romance will be out in the open for the first time, brought to life by artist Sandy Jarrell, colorist Matt Herms, and letterer Jack Morelli.

“The biggest revelation from Nick’s first arc was that Archie and Sabrina were a couple — which got everyone talking and set up a new, wholly original status quo,” said Archie Comics Co-President Alex Segura. “But how’d we get there? What are the repercussions? We’ll see that as Sandy and Nick roll out their second arc, and it made sense to have the title reflect that — showcasing two of the company’s biggest characters in one, must-read title.”

Grab the issues leading up to ARCHIE AND SABRINA today at your local comic shop, here at the Archie Store, in the Archie App, or on comiXology.