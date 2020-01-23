April 2020 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in April 2020. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

ARCHIE #713 (ARCHIE AND KATY KEENE PART 4)

Katy Keene is missing in New York City! After rejecting a major opportunity in the fashion biz, Katy has run off into the night. Archie and the gang search for Katy and soon find out that things are more complicated than they seem.

Script: Mariko Tamaki and Kevin Panetta

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE AND KATY KEENE #4 CVR A Reg: Laura Braga

ARCHIE AND KATY KEENE #4 CVR B Var: Andrew Pepoy, Jason Millet

ARCHIE AND KATY KEENE #4 CVR C Var: Paul Renaud

On Sale Date: 4/22

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR II (TR)

America’s favorite teen meets the galaxy’s fiercest hunter—again! Betty, Veronica and Predator-Archie have been left in the wreckage of their town, all their friends dead. Normally, they’d just go down Memory Lane and get home again where everything’s okay, but that’s no longer an option. It isn’t until they find an undamaged car and drive it down a different road where they can finally return to Riverdale—but their hometown feels different. And it’s made even more bizarre when they come face-to-face with a few people they’d never expect: themselves. Only different, newer versions. Little do they know, Predators on Mars are watching them—planning their next attack! Collects the full five-issue Archie vs. Predator II mini-series event.

Script: Alex de Campi

Art: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick

978-1-6-4576-983-5

$19.99 US/$22.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/15

BETTY & VERONICA: THE BOND OF FRIENDSHIP (OGN)

Archie’s first-ever original young adult graphic novel, starring everyone’s favorite BFFs Betty and Veronica! There are a number of truths in Riverdale–Archie Andrews will forever be clumsy and love-struck, Jughead Jones has an appetite that can never be satiated, Pop’s will always serve the best burgers and shakes and Betty and Veronica will be best friends no matter what comes between them. But when a career day at Riverdale High has the two BFFs examining their futures, they start to wonder just where they’ll end up—and how their lives may take very different paths. This original graphic novel explores the unbreakable bond that allows Betty and Veronica’s friendship to withstand the tests of space and time.

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Brittney Williams, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Brittney Williams

978-1-64576-985-9

$14.99 US/$17.99 CAN

6 x 9”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/22

PREVIEW PAGES

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #5 (of 5)

The Martian crew has been captured by the Venusian Queen Hesper and her Battle Princesses! Cosmo is faced with a difficult choice when Hesper offers him a position of power as her loyal King in exchange for the release of his friends! Will Cosmo prove himself to be the mightiest Martian?! The confrontation on Venus ends here!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #5 CVR A Reg: Tracy Yardley

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #5 CVR B Var: Eva Cabrera

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #5 CVR C Var: Matt Herms

On Sale Date: 4/1

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #1 (of 5)

Because you demanded it: Volume Two of the critically acclaimed Sabrina the Teenage Witch series by Kelly Thompson and Veronica & Andy Fish! Sabrina saved the day—saved her friends, her family—the whole town of Greendale really, and she should be riding high. But things are never quite that simple. She’s trapped in a love triangle, she’s having trouble balancing the mortal and witch parts of herself, oh yeah, and she’s being blackmailed. As if all that wasn’t enough, while trying to help Radka and Ren with their…supernatural problem, her aunts suddenly starting to look like people she can’t trust. What’s a teen witch to do?!

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #1 CVR A Reg: Veronica Fish

SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #1 CVR B Var: Sweeney Boo

SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #1 CVR C Var: Rebekah Isaacs, Lee Loughridge

SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #1 CVR D Var: Marguerite Sauvage

SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #1 CVR E Var: Cameron Stewart

On Sale Date: 4/1

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #4 (of 4)

The clock is ticking on Veronica Lodge as she learns the terrible secrets hidden deep in her family’s history—and comes to understand that her horrifying past isn’t as distant as she’d like. Now, if she wants to keeps her family and friends safe, Veronica will face her most chilling challenge yet.

Script: Frank Tieri and Michael Moreci

Art: Audrey Mok, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #4 CVR A Reg: Audrey Mok

VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #4 CVR B Var: Vic Malhotra

VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #4 CVR C Var: Lisa Sterle

On Sale Date: 4/8

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #309

BRAND NEW STORY: “Dogging the Cat Burglar!” Archie is dog-sitting his best friend Jughead’s beloved pooch Hot Dog. Will Hot Dog and Vegas become a dynamic doggy duo? Find out when these two are put to the ultimate test in canine loyalty!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/29

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #8

This issue of Archie’s Milestones Jumbo Comics Digest is all about the drama—namely dating and detention drama! Follow along with Archie on his many adventures (and misadventures) in the worlds of romance and classroom antics!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bob Montana

On Sale Date: 4/15

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #282

BRAND NEW STORY: “Clothes-Minded!” Betty and Veronica are racking up community service hours sorting donated clothing at the local thrift store, but you can’t expect Veronica to be surrounded by clothing and not bring her keen fashion sense into the mix!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 4/1

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #280

BRAND NEW STORY: “Telethon Trouble!” Betty & Veronica have volunteered to answer phones at the local telethon. The girls are eager to do their civic duty—especially since their favorite band will be performing! But Betty and Veronica may end up doing more than just answering phones when there’s trouble at the telethon!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/22

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

LIFE WITH ARCHIE VOL. 2 (TR)

The original Life with Archie series was home to the wildest alternate reality takes on the Riverdale gang. From spies to superheroes, this comic showcased stories readers never dreamed of! Relive those far-out tales in this second graphic novel collection featuring select stories.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Samm Schwartz

978-1-68255-813-3

$10.99 US/$13.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/29

THE NEW ARCHIES (TR)

Take a trip back in time to Riverdale Middle School with The New Archies! Archie, Betty, Veronica and the whole gang were just as goofy then as they are now as high school students! Can Ms. Grundy keep her class under control? Revisit these fun tales in this graphic novel collection featuring select stories.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Henry Scarpelli, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-68255-809-6

$10.99 US/$13.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/1

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #98

BRAND NEW STORY: “The CamPAIN!” Mr. Lodge is running for Riverdale City Council, and Archie is determined to help canvass. Will he help win Mr. Lodge votes, or run the entire campaign into the ground?

Script: Bill Bettwy

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/8

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.