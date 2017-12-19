Get a sneak peek at the Archie Comics solicitations for March 2018!

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in March 2018. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

VAMPIRONICA #1

NEW ONGOING SERIES! When Veronica is bitten by a centuries-old vampire, her thirst for blood threatens to turn Riverdale into a haven for the undead. Will she put an end to the vampire threat or give in to her blood lust?

Script: Greg and Megan Smallwood

Art: Greg Smallwood, Jack Morelli

Vampironica #1 CVR A Reg: Greg Smallwood

Vampironica #1 CVR B Var: Francesco Francavilla

Vampironica #1 CVR C Var: Audrey Mok

Vampironica #1 CVR D Var: Djibril Morrissette-Phan

Vampironica #1 CVR E Var: Marguerite Sauvage

On Sale Date: 3/14

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

MIGHTY CRUSADERS #4

The epic battle rages on! It’s Eliminators vs. the remaining Crusaders who aren’t under Dream Demon’s control. May the best team win!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Kelsey Shannon, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Mighty Crusaders #4 CVR A Reg: Kelsey Shannon, Matt Herms

Mighty Crusaders #4 CVR B Var: Rich Buckler

Mighty Crusaders #4 CVR C Var: Phil Jimenez, Steve Downer

On Sale Date: 3/21

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

ARCHIE #29

The Blossom family secret has erupted, taking all of Riverdale by surprise—and that includes Cheryl and Jason! What’s the truth about their long-lost father?

Script: Mark Waid, Ian Flynn

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Archie #29 CVR A Reg: Audrey Mok

Archie #29 CVR B Var: Pete Woods

Archie #29 CVR C Var: Pete Woods

On Sale Date: 3/21

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

THE ARCHIES #6

The Archies have the chance to record an album! And behind the control board is none other than music legends, BLONDIE! But will the iconic group help the Archies get through the wild world of the recording studio? Stay tuned.

Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg

Art: Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

The Archies #6 CVR A Reg: Greg Smallwood

The Archies #6 CVR B Var: Dan Parent

The Archies #6 CVR B Var: Matthew Taylor

On Sale Date: 3/28

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

COSMO #3

Cosmo’s moon mission gets messy when a nefarious new foe appears! Can the Martian crew turn the tables on the vicious Venus princess, Cleo, or will they succumb to her will?

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cosmo #3 CVR A Reg: Tracy Yardley

Cosmo #3 CVR B Var: Jen Hernandez

Cosmo #3 CVR C Var: Dan Schoening

On Sale Date: 3/7

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER #4

Who is Elena Cooper? Take a trip back through time to witness the history of the mysterious matriarch of the Cooper Underground and the threat she poses for Jughead in the present day!

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Jughead: The Hunger #4 CVR A Reg: Adam Gorham

Jughead: The Hunger #4 CVR B Var: T. Rex

Jughead: The Hunger #4 CVR C Var: Michael Walsh

On Sale Date: 3/7

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

RIVERDALE #11

From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the new CW series Riverdale, this ALL-NEW, ongoing comic series features stories set in between episodes of the new CW TV series Riverdale.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Various

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman

Riverdale #11 CVR A Reg: CW Photo Cover

Riverdale #11 CVR B Var: CW Photo Cover

On Sale Date: 3/7

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

RIVERDALE DIGEST #7

See how everything led to the CW’s Riverdale TV show with this digest-sized collection featuring stories from our relaunched titles as well as classic Archie stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: CW Photo Cover

On Sale Date: 3/21

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

RIVERDALE VOL. 2 (TR)

From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the CW’s Riverdale comes the second collection of the comic book set in the universe of the SMASH HIT TV series. RIVERDALE VOL. 2 collects issues 4-8 of the ongoing series.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Michael Grassi, Tessa Leigh Williams, Brian E. Paterson, Ross Maxwell, Will Ewing, Aaron Allen

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman, Janice Chiang

Cover: CW Photo Cover

978-1-68255-925-3

$17.99/$19.99CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/28

ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #5

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Foot Fallout.” When Archie sustains an injury at Lodge Manor, Veronica rolls out the red carpet to nurse his wounds—but Mr. Lodge is less than eager to accommodate the new houseguest!

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/7

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #287

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Disaster Movie!” Archie gets the chance to star in Hollywood blockbuster flick—at least he thinks he’s the star! The rest of the cast and crew may not agree!

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Jeff Shultz

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 3/14

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS TREASURY (TR)

We’ve unearthed a treasure trove of over 1000 pages of Archie’s best and brightest stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-68255-923-9

$14.99/$16.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

TR

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/21

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #261

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Movie Mix-Up!” Archie gets a taste of his own medicine when Betty and Veronica double-book dates for the same night as a movie outing with Archie!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/7

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #77

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Game Plan.” Archie’s new job is seriously interfering with his video game time—unless he can find a way to merge the two!

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Bill Galvan

Cover: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/21

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

YOUR PAL ARCHIE VOL. 1 (TR)

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Game Plan.” Archie’s new job is seriously interfering with his video game time—unless he can find a way to merge the two!

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Bill Galvan

Cover: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/21

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.