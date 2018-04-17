Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in July 2018. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

ARCHIE #32

It all comes down to this! The Riverdale gang—held hostage by Cheryl Blossom’s father! Reggie—at last paying for his crimes! And when all is said and done, Riverdale is turned upside down once more!

Script: Mark Waid, Ian Flynn

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Covers: Robert Hack with Kelly Fitzpatrick (B), Peter Krause with Rosario “Tito” Peña (C)

On Sale Date: 7/4

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #1

Two iconic comic book characters meet up for the FIRST TIME in this historic crossover mini-series! A battle in Gotham City extends its reach into Riverdale—with Mr. Lodge becoming enemy #1 of the dynamic duo! Now it’s up to Veronica to recruit some help and place a call… to the Batcave!

Script: Jeff Parker, Michael Moreci

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Michael Allred with Laura Allred

Variant Covers: Derek Charm (B), Francesco Francavilla (C), Sandy Jarrell with Kelly Fitzpatrick (D), Dan Parent with J. Bone and Rosario “Tito” Peña (E), Ty Templeton (F)

On Sale Date: 7/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

ARCHIE SUPERTEENS VS. CRUSADERS #2

Archie Comics’ two superhero teams THE SUPERTEENS and THE MIGHTY CRUSADERS face off against the evil Dr. Zardox in the conclusion to this epic to-issue crossover event!

Script: Ian Flynn, David Williams, Gary Martin

Art: Kelsey Shannon, David Williams, Gary Martin, Jack Morelli

Cover: David Williams, Gary Martin, Kelsey Shannon – Connecting Cover 2

Variant Cover: David Williams, Gary Martin – B&W Cover

On Sale Date: 7/25

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS #8

NEW STORY ARC! “Hunted,” Pt 3: As more women go missing in Riverdale, the Vixens worry that they may have been used as a pawn in someone’s evil scheme. They need to come up with a plan to save the missing ladies—but is it too late?

Script: Jamie Lee Rotante

Art: Sanya Anwar, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering

Cover: Sanya Anwar

Variant Covers: Veronica Fish (B), Sandra Lanz (C)

On Sale Date: 7/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS VOL. 1 (TR)

Betty and Veronica assemble the Vixens: a squad brought together to take out the dangerous Southside Serpents gang. These aren’t “Archie’s Girls”—they’re starting a revolution in Riverdale!

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Eva Cabrera, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering

Cover: Fiona Staples

978-1-68255-899-7

$14.99 US/$15.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

136 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/4

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #7

While Jughead confronts Reggie and his pack, the Coopers are done fooling around and send in the big guns for Jug. Will he—and his sister Jellybean—survive the chaos? Plus, a member of the Riverdale gang makes a startling decision that will change EVERYTHING!

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Cover: Tyler Boss (B), Michael Walsh with Josh Hixson (C)

On Sale Date: 7/11

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER VOL. 1 (TR)

Jughead Jones has always had an insatiable appetite… but what if his hunger came from a sinister place? When a murderous menace is on the prowl, taking the lives of some of the most well-known and esteemed inhabitants of Riverdale, Jughead and his family’s dark legacy comes to light in this horrifying collection for TEEN+ readers.

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Matt Herms

Cover: Michael Walsh

978-1-68255-901-7

$17.99 US/$19.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/18

VAMPIRONICA #4

NEW ONGOING SERIES! The vampire siege on Riverdale begins! Will Veronica lead the town towards salvation… or doom?

Script: Greg and Megan Smallwood

Art: Greg Smallwood, Jack Morelli

Cover: Greg Smallwood

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla (B), Fiona Staples (C)

On Sale Date: 7/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #9

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Hot or NOT!” Riverdale is having a heat wave, and the gang is just trying to stay cool—Veronica’s mansion is the only option for a cool retreat, but she’s away on vacation. What will they do?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/25

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #290

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Lost & Confounded” Archie, Betty and Kevin have jobs as counselors at summer camp. When a little girl loses her teddy bear, it becomes a mad dash to find it. What lengths will the counselors go to save the day for a homesick kid?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/4

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL. 4 (FAIRY TALES) (TR)

Take a magical trip down Storybook Lane with this collection of the best fairy tale stories ever told in Riverdale! From glass slippers to giant beanstalks and yellow brick roads to tales from under the seas, this classic collection will have you entertained for hours!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-68255-903-1

$19.99 US/$11.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/25

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: TRAVEL TALES #1

Classic Betty and Veronica-style stories are back with this collection of fun tales that see the two iconic BFFs travel the world and get into all kinds of international adventures!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 7/11

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #263

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “The Empress’s New Clothes!” Queen Veronica has it all… yet she still wants more! Tired of Veronica’s spoiled ways, handmaiden Betty promises the Queen a new dress that’s invisible to all those beneath her. Will Queen Veronica’s new wardrobe suit her needs or will she be in for a surprise?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/18

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #80

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “We Can Work it Out!” Pop Tate opens a snack bar on the beach and hires Archie and Betty to work there. But when Betty gets sick, Jughead fills in and things go awry—especially when they run out of food and have to improvise!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/11

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.