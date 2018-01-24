Get a sneak peek at the Archie Comics solicitations for April 2018!

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in April 2018. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

MARVEL COMICS DIGEST #6

Marvel Comics’ best-selling heroes are back in the ever-popular digest format! This sixth issue spotlights AVENGERS VS. THANOS: INFINITY WAR! This is a can’t-miss collector’s item that will only be printed once!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Provided by Marvel

On Sale Date: 4/18

224-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

VAMPIRONICA #2

NEW ONGOING SERIES! The smartest student at Riverdale High uncovers Veronica’s secret. Will he lend a helping hand or try to drive a stake through her heart?

Script: Greg and Megan Smallwood

Art: Greg Smallwood, Jack Morelli

Cover: Greg Smallwood

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack

On Sale Date: 4/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

ARCHIE #30

It’s the run-up to the most important event in the gang’s lives—the spring dance! Who’s going with who? Who’s NOT going with whom? And how will Archie end up tanking the whole night?

Script: Mark Waid, Ian Flynn

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Covers: Adam Gorham, Sandy Jarrell with Kelly Fitzpatrick

On Sale Date: 4/25

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

BETTY & VERONICA: VIXENS #5

The Vixens encounter a familiar face that knows about their secret and wants in—but are they ready to bring on new members? Plus, someone from Toni’s past re-emerges and needs the Vixens’ help.

Script: Jamie Lee Rotante

Art: Eva Cabrera, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering

Cover: Eva Cabrera

Variant Covers: Rebekah Isaacs with Kelly Fitzpatrick, Elaina Unger

On Sale Date: 4/4

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

COSMO #4 (of 5)

The evil battle princess Cleo has our hero Cosmo cornered! Is this the end of the mighty Martian’s mission or will the wheel of fate turn in his favor? Find out in the penultimate chapter of this 5-part mini-series!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Patrick Spaziante

Variant Covers: Vincent Lovallo, Asami Matsumura

On Sale Date: 4/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER #5

Welcome home, Jughead Jones! After months of being on the run as a fugitive, something brings our favorite hamburger eating wolfman back to Riverdale—and that something is an out-for-blood Reggie! Will good ol’ Jug survive this battle of the werewolves?

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Covers: Jamal Igle, Michael Walsh

On Sale Date: 4/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

RIVERDALE #12

From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the new CW series Riverdale, this ALL-NEW, ongoing comic series features stories set in between episodes of the new CW TV series Riverdale.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Various

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, John Workman

Cover: CW Photo Cover

Variant Cover: CW Photo Cover

On Sale Date: 4/11

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #6

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Wendy, Be Warned!” Mr. Weatherbee’s niece, Wendy, is visiting town. She wants to go to the spring dance, and it’s up to Mr. Weatherbee to play matchmaker for her!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/11

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #288

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Sniffing Around” Cricket O’Dell is known for having a nose for money, which is why her nose goes crazy when she’s around a lot of it! But why is she itching like mad during a date with Archie?!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 4/25

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S BIG BOOK VOL. 3: ROCK ‘N’ ROLL (TR)

This third volume of the ARCHIE BIG BOOK series features some of the best of The Archies, Josie and the Pussycats and more touring all over the world. Don’t miss this listing of the greatest hits!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

978-1-68255-909-3

$19.99 US/$21.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

304 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/11

THE BEST OF ARCHIE AMERICANA: SILVER AGE (TR)

The sensational sixties… a time of dreams, hopes, revolution and social change! The swinging seventies—a time of transition in America. Ever timeless, Archie and his friends came along for the ride! Journey back with us now in this eagerly anticipated second volume of THE BEST OF ARCHIE AMERICANA series!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

978-1-68255-911-6

$9.99/$10.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 7 1/2”

TR

416 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/25

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #262

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Un-Living Doll!” A scary late night movie leaves the girls on edge when they spend a stormy night alone with their imaginations in the Lodge mansion.

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/11

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #260

BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Extra Disastrous” When a famous director comes to town to film his latest movie locally, the girls get parts as extras. Both strive to outdo each other and make their parts larger much to the director’s chagrin.

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/4

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE (TR)

Get ready for a wild ride through time! Jughead has been drafted into a time-traveling police force, tasked with keeping history from going haywire. …But is Jughead the right kid for the job? Collects the complete Jughead’s Time Police storyline!

Script: Rich Margopoulos

Art: Rex Lindsey, Doug Crane, & Various

Cover: Rex Lindsey, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-68255-913-0

$10.99/$11.99CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/4