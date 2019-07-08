A witch hunt begins in SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #4

Sabrina’s worlds collide as the town of Greendale becomes engulfed in a literal witch hunt—putting Sabrina’s family and her secrets right in the crosshairs!

But the monsters plaguing the town are not exactly what they seem and it’s up to Sabrina to save the town from itself, while clearing the name of witches everywhere. What price will Sabrina pay to get this done? Sabrina’s got everything riding on her “fresh start” in Greendale but doing the right thing might mean losing all she’s come to hold most dear!

The fourth issue of SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH arrives July 31st from the creative team of writer Kelly Thompson and artists Veronica and Andy Fish with letters by Jack Morelli.

VARIANT COVERS