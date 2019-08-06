A werewolf terrorizes Riverdale in new Archie Horror novel from Scholastic

The town of Riverdale is under siege from a deadly menace and all signs point to… Jughead Jones?!

After a bloody full moon, Jughead realizes he is the killer – and also a werewolf?! Can Jughead keep this secret from his friends — including the werewolf-hunting Betty Cooper? Jughead has to get his dark side under control before it’s too late!

The next publication from Archie Comics and Scholastic’s partnership expands on the world of the fan-favorite JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER comic series with ‘A Werewolf in Riverdale‘, a prequel novel written by Caleb Roehrig.

Stay tuned to the Archie Comics website and our Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more information on this in the weeks and months to come.