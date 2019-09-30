A ROCK LOBSTER IN RIVERDALE: ARCHIE MEETS THE B-52s FEBRUARY 2020

In the grand tradition of cult classic crossovers such as ARCHIE MEETS KISS and ARCHIE MEETS RAMONES, the next surefire comic book crossover hit arrives in February 2020 with ARCHIE MEETS THE B-52s!

From the fan-favorite Archie Comics creative team of co-writers Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg (ARCHIE MEETS RAMONES, THE ARCHIES) and artist Dan Parent (ARCHIE MEETS KISS), the ARCHIE MEETS THE B-52s one-shot comic book will rock you with a new wave of fun, excitement, and humor like only Archie Comics and The B-52s can provide.

“I’m so excited to not only revisit Archie’s legendary run of off-the-wall, awesome music crossovers, but to do it with my original partner in crime, Archie legend, Dan Parent,” said co-writer and Archie Comics Co-President Alex Segura.

“The B-52s are a seminal, quirky, and groundbreaking group, and I feel so lucky to have the chance to make a little rock and roll history with them and Riverdale’s own, The Archies. Expect a lot of bonkers fun, eye-popping art, and a lot of new wave-y adventure.”

“The B-52s are not only a legendary rock group, but are an important part of my life,” added artist Dan Parent.

“They are a band who meant a lot to the kids who felt like they were out of the norm, and they made it cool to embrace your inner weirdo. So, to be able to bring that brand of musical quirkiness to Riverdale is a dream come true. The B-52s in Riverdale makes sense, and I’m not even sure why! All I know is fun will be had!”

The unlikely yet seemingly meant-to-be crossover of The Archies and The B-52s was something co-writer Matt Rosenberg also loved, adding, “If there is a better pairing then the cartoonish psychedelia of the B-52s and the literal cartoons of the Archies I don’t know what it is. And getting to watch Dan Parent draw them together is an opportunity I obviously couldn’t pass up. I’m so excited for this book it’s crazy to me that it’s a real thing, it feels like I’m living in my own private Riverdale.”

To find out more information about ARCHIE MEETS THE B-52s, stay tuned for news coming out of the ARCHIE COMICS FOREVER: CELEBRATING 80 YEARS panel this Friday, October 4 at New York Comic Con.