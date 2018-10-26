A new era begins in ARCHIE #700 by Spencer & Sauvage

CATCH UP ON THE BEST-SELLING ARCHIE SAGA BEFORE ISSUE #700!

A brand new era of ARCHIE begins in this landmark 700th issue of our flagship series!

Take a trip to Riverdale and journey with Archie, Betty & Veronica, Jughead, and the rest of the town for a wild ride complete with new mysteries, new relationships, and much more!



Join writer Nick Spencer (Amazing Spider-Man) and artist Marguerite Sauvage (DC’s Bombshells) on the start of their run!

ARCHIE #700 hits comic shops and digital platforms on November 21st, 2018.

VARIANT COVER GALLERY