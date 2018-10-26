Home News A new era begins in ARCHIE #700 by Spencer & Sauvage

A new era begins in ARCHIE #700 by Spencer & Sauvage

CATCH UP ON THE BEST-SELLING ARCHIE SAGA BEFORE ISSUE #700!

A brand new era of ARCHIE begins in this landmark 700th issue of our flagship series!

Take a trip to Riverdale and journey with Archie, Betty & Veronica, Jughead, and the rest of the town for a wild ride complete with new mysteries, new relationships, and much more!

Join writer Nick Spencer (Amazing Spider-Man) and artist Marguerite Sauvage (DC’s Bombshells) on the start of their run!

ARCHIE #700 hits comic shops and digital platforms on November 21st, 2018.

 

Pre-order your copy of ARCHIE #700 from your local comic shop or order online from the Archie Comics Store.

Subscribe to get copies of ARCHIE delivered straight to your door!

VARIANT COVER GALLERY

Comments are closed