Has the apocalypse come to Riverdale? Preview the new Archie Comics Releases for 10/18/17!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of RIVERDALE #7 and ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #1!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

RIVERDALE #7

Dilton Doiley has always been a little…borderline, but when his science teacher tells the class about an astronomical event they’ll be observing, Dilton’s worst fears are confirmed—the end of the world is nigh! As he takes drastic steps to prepare, Jughead is caught in a dilemma—should he humor Dilton or try to stop him? And what if Dilton’s right…?

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Aaron Allen, Will Ewing

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Andre Szymanowicz, Janice Chiang

Cover: CW Photo Cover

Variant Cover: Francesco Francavilla

On Sale Date: 10/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER:

ARCHIE AND ME COMICS DIGEST #1

BRAND NEW DIGEST SERIES! In “Sick Day,” everyone’s caught the flu that’s been going around, except for Jughead. He decides to help out the Andrews family—but his unconventional methods don’t go over too well!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/18

128-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.