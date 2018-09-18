Home News 1000 Pages of Classic Comics Await! – Archie Comics New Releases for 9/19/18

1000 Pages of Classic Comics Await! – Archie Comics New Releases for 9/19/18

,

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS ROMP and B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #264.

To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS ROMP

Get ready for a fun ROMP through the Archie vault with over 1,000 pages of Archie’s most hilarious and entertaining stories!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent
978-1-68255-863-8
$14.99 US/$15.99 CAN
4 7/8 x 6 9/16”
TR
1000 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/19

HOW TO PURCHASE:

Buy it at your local comic shop!

Order online at the Archie Comics Online Store!

Download a digital copy on the Archie App!

Read it on ComiXology!

PREVIEW PAGES

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #264

Brand New Lead Story: “The Snow Queen” Veronica is the Snow Queen, a teen with special powers and a heart of ice. Will anyone be able to warm her heart and turn her back to normal?

Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/19
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

Buy it at your local comic shop!

Subscribe to the series at the Archie Comics Online Store!

Download a digital copy on the Archie App!

Read it on ComiXology!

PREVIEW PAGES

 

 

Comments are closed