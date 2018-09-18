1000 Pages of Classic Comics Await! – Archie Comics New Releases for 9/19/18

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS ROMP and B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #264.
ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS ROMP
Get ready for a fun ROMP through the Archie vault with over 1,000 pages of Archie’s most hilarious and entertaining stories!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent
978-1-68255-863-8
$14.99 US/$15.99 CAN
4 7/8 x 6 9/16”
TR
1000 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/19
PREVIEW PAGES
B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #264
Brand New Lead Story: “The Snow Queen” Veronica is the Snow Queen, a teen with special powers and a heart of ice. Will anyone be able to warm her heart and turn her back to normal?
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/19
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES