1000 Pages of Classic Comics Await! – Archie Comics New Releases for 9/19/18

What’s new in the town of Riverdale? Take a look below at previews of ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS ROMP and B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #264.



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS ROMP



Get ready for a fun ROMP through the Archie vault with over 1,000 pages of Archie’s most hilarious and entertaining stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-68255-863-8

$14.99 US/$15.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

TR

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/19

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #264



Brand New Lead Story: “The Snow Queen” Veronica is the Snow Queen, a teen with special powers and a heart of ice. Will anyone be able to warm her heart and turn her back to normal?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/19

192-page, full color comic

$6.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES